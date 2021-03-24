Home / EASTER 2021 / Take the Cottontail Express at Wales West through April 3

By on March 24, 2021

Enjoy a family-friendly steam train ride on Dame Ann to meet the Easter Bunny on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. through April 3 at Wales West’s Socially Distanced Cottontail Express Ride in Summerdale. Guests will travel by train to the Bunny Hutch and enjoy an egg hunt, crafts, refreshments, a miniature train ride, hay-less hayride and multiple playgrounds.
Stop by the café for a snack or lunch and pick up some fun Easter goodies from the gift shop. Photos with the Easter Bunny, set in a socially distanced environment will be available. Guests must purchase tickets online before visiting for $20, plus tax; ages 2 and under enter free. Wales West is located at 13670 Smiley Street in Silverhill. For more info, call 251.610.5539 or visit waleswest.com.

