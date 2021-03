Tanger Outlet Center in Foley offers Easter photo options

Tanger Outlets in Foley and David Hagood Photography will host Easter photos in suite 182 each weekend from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (starting at noon on Sundays) through Good Friday. Photo sets will maintain appropriate social distancing protocols for optimal participant safety. Dates includ March 27 & 28, and April 2 & 3. More info: 251-943-9303.