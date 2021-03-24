The Island Church sponsors March 27 Easter Egg Hunt

The Island Church will present its annual free easter egg hunt presented on The Wharf Marina Lawn on Saturday, March 27 beginning at 11:30 a.m. The lawn will be speckled with more than 5,000 colorful eggs for youngsters to claim, including several golden eggs. There will be separate age group areas designated for the hoppy hunt: 0-2, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10.

A special section for children that are sensory sensitive or have special needs requiring guardian assistance will be available as well. A wide variety of free kids’ activities will be offered onsite, including a bouncy house, inflatable slide, balloon artist, giant coloring sheets and more. Pony rides will be available for $5. Kiddos can also cuddle up with live rabbits and snap a photo with the Easter Bunny, while dancing to the beat of DJ Silky’s tunes. It’s going to be one egg-citing event!