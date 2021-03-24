Easter sunrise service at Bon Secour’s Morgan’s Chapel Methodist

Morgan’s Chapel United Methodist Church will hold an Easter Sunrise Service on April 4th at 6:30 am in the churchyard. Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair and experience outdoor worship as we celebrate Jesus’ resurrection. COVID precautions of masks and social distancing will be observed. In case of bad weather, Sunrise Service will be held in the Chapel.

An additional Easter morning service will be in the Chapel at 9:30 am. The 9:30 service will also be available online and on YouTube (links at www.Morganschapel.org) or in the church parking lot at 91.7 FM. Morgan’s Chapel is on County Road 10 in Bon Secour, across the street from Swift School.