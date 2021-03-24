Flora-Bama Church offers additional Easter service at sunrise

Central Flora-Bama Church, a non-denominational Christian church, invites the entire community to join them in the celebration of Easter for a sunrise service in addition to the church’s regular 9 & 11 a.m. Church officials expect the attendance to exceed the number of chairs offered and everyone is invited to bring along folding chairs or blankets for the experience under a huge tent that will be set up on the Flora-Bama beach. The church maintains its slogan “It’s OK to not be OK” policy, which means everyone is welcome just as they are.

Can’t make it for Easter? Central Church Flora-Bama holds regular Sunday experiences at 9 & 11 a.m. every week except Mullet Toss weekend at the Flora-Bama.