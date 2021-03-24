Home / EASTER 2021 / Flora-Bama Church offers additional Easter service at sunrise

Flora-Bama Church offers additional Easter service at sunrise

By on March 24, 2021

Flora-Bama Church offers additional Easter service at sunrise

Central Flora-Bama Church, a non-denominational Christian church, invites the entire community to join them in the celebration of Easter for a sunrise service in addition to the church’s regular 9 & 11 a.m. Church officials expect the attendance to exceed the number of chairs offered and everyone is invited to bring along folding chairs or blankets for the experience under a huge tent that will be set up on the Flora-Bama beach. The church maintains its slogan “It’s OK to not be OK” policy, which means everyone is welcome just as they are.
Can’t make it for Easter? Central Church Flora-Bama holds regular Sunday experiences at 9 & 11 a.m. every week except Mullet Toss weekend at the Flora-Bama.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!