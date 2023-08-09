Phase One of Hwy. 59 widening will take 12 months

Phase One of the two year Hwy. 59 widening project in Gulf Shores has started south of the W.C. Holmes Bridge. The first phase includes adding a third southbound lane to Hwy. 59 from Cypress Bend Dr. (the red light at Target) to Fort Morgan Road (Hwy. 180). When complete, this project will add a third southbound lane from Coastal Gateway Blvd. (County Road 8) to Fort Morgan Rd. Phase one is expected to take 12 months. The entire project is estimated to take two years.

To keep two southbound traffic lanes open throughout construction, the contractor will shift southbound traffic into the center turn lane to create a work safety zone along the roadway shoulders on the west side of Hwy. 59. Safety barrels will block traveling east and west across Hwy. 59 except at East 20th Ave., Clubhouse Dr., and Fort Morgan Rd. intersections.

Safety barrels will be removed Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Hwy. 59 at East 15th St. and East 16th St. to allow access to school traffic to minimize traffic impacts.

During construction, portions of the sidewalk on the west side of Hwy 59 will be closed to pedestrian access to provide a work safety zone. Sidewalk access on the east side of Hwy. 59 will remain open throughout construction.

Phase 1 of the project will be managed by the City of Gulf Shores, and Phase 2 will be managed by Alabama Department of Transportation. For more info, call Mark Acreman at 251-968-6583.