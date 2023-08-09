Treasures of the Isle Krewe Donates To Tacky Jacks Veterans Program

The Treasures of the Isle (TOI) Mardi Gras Krewe recently presented this donation to the Tacky Jacks Veterans Program. The mission of this Krewe is to have fun while giving back to our community. Through fundraising efforts for the last four years the TOIs have supported this fund in which donations are matched by Tacky Jacks to help veterans. Projects such as giveaways of Action Trac Chairs and Beach Wheel Chairs, Veteran boat trips, fishing trips, fishing tournaments and support of Operation Reconnect have been a part of Tacky Jacks efforts. Operation Reconnect provides the “gift of time” to military families who have dealt with the difficulties from an overseas combat deployment.They are given a free week at the beach to reconnect. Pictured: Back Row: Susan Sizemore, Charlie Krueger, Greg Paddie, Greg Walck, Larry Ramirez, Jim Trest, Ryan Charrier (of Operation Reconnect); Middle Row: Janet Etheridge, Sharon Ramirez, Jeane Rayburn, Robin Krueger, Joe Busta, Bayne Bridges, Paul Price; Front Row: Jeannie Fitzgibbons, Rusti Price, Grayce Hoven, Meagan Skipper Hoven, Jan Mowry.