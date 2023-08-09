Prescribed burn planned at Gulf State Park this month

A prescribed burn is planned at Gulf State Park as part of a forest management plan associated with wildfire fuel reduction, wildlife habitat restoration and invasive species control. The burn will take place adjacent to the park’s campground one day between August 15-25, when – and if – weather conditions are favorable.

This burn is being conducted in partnership between the Alabama Forestry Commission, the University of Alabama in Huntsville and ADCNR’s State Parks Division. Due to the location of the burn area and time of year, additional personnel will be on site to ensure safety and proper smoke management during the burn.

Prescribed fire is an effective way to reduce wildfire risk, enhance wildlife habitat and maintain a healthy forest ecosystem. This is especially important in the south Alabama coastal region due to the vegetation type and a longer growing season. Gulf State Park has been using prescribed fire as a management tool for more than 20 years.

The use of prescribed fire enables the Alabama State Parks Division to better manage its parks’ forest resources into the future. For more information about the benefits of prescribed fire, visit outdooralabama.com.