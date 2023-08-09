Shawn Lackey plays Undertow’s “Back 40” stage Aug. 12

The Sweetwater concert series at The Undertow Bar in Orange Beach will continue every other Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. at the local bar’s brand new “Back 40’’ backyard stage. The final two shows will feature (above) Shawn Lackey on Aug. 12 and The Backseat Drivers on Aug. 26. There is no cover for any of the shows and patrons arriving early can enjoy the Undertow’s famous AYCE seafood boils, which owner Sanford McLean hosts every Saturday and Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. The feast features royal red shrimp, roasted corn on the cob and sausage. The bar is located at 25025 Canal Rd. More info: 251-981-3331.