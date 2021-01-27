Registration for O.B. spring youth sports programs open ‘til Feb. 5

Registration for Spring 2021 Orange Beach Youth Baseball, Softball, T-Ball and Tiny T-Ball programs will be open until Feb. 5. Information is available at orangebeachal.gov and online registration is completed through ActiveNet, which requires each parent/guardian to create an account.

Registration details, by age, are as follows: Tiny Tball – Age 4 on May 1st, 2021 – $75 Registration Fee; Teeball – Ages 5-6 on May 1st, 2021 – $75 Registration Fee; Baseball – Ages 7-12 on May 1st, 2021 – $85 Registration Fee; Softball – Ages 7-12 on December 31st, 2020 – $85 Registration Fee Practices will start in mid February and games will be held from March 20 to May 20. All registration entries will require a birth certificate and payment.

Anyone interested in coaching a team must fill out a coaches’ form online at orangebeachal.gov before being considered. Coaching spots will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, contact Laura Davis at ldavis@orangebeachal.gov or 251-747-7877.