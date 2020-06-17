Resolutions passed, hearings set…

During June’s regular and work sessions, Orange Beach City Council:

• Passed resolution authorizing the execution of a professional services agreement with Thompson Consulting Services to provide disaster debris monitoring, emergency management planning and disaster grant consulting services.

• Passed a resolution awarding the bid for Used Outdoor Modular LED Video Panels to Dorsett Productions Unlimited LLC in the amount of $76,002.

• Set a public hearing on a planned unit development modification for Beach Village a 69-lot cottage development east of Lartigue’s Seafood on Perdido Beach Boulevard. The suggested date is June 16.

• Considered setting a public hearing date for a modification to The Wharf’s PUD to make changes to its reader board sign. The suggested date is June 16.

• Passed a resolution authorizing a contract with Thompson Engineering to perform professional construction engineering and inspection services for the proposed Lauder Lane turn lane in an amount not to exceed $6,480.

• Three resolutions about work for Harbor Communications to connect fiber to Fire Station 2 and the new public works facility and to increase bandwidth at the Event Center.

• A resolution awarding the bid for Public Works building mechanical work.