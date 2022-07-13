Saturday, July 16, 2022
Sea turtle presentation at Foley Library July 19

Alabama Coastal Foundation’s Sara Johnson will be giving a presentation at the Foley Public Library on Tues, July 19 at 2 p.m. on Sea Turtles and the “Share the Beach” program.
Johnson is the director of this program which seeks to mitigate human-related impacts to sea turtles along our Alabama coast. Seating is limited and reservations are required. RSVP online at
foleylibrary.org or call 251-943-1031.

