Sea turtle presentation at Foley Library July 19

Alabama Coastal Foundation’s Sara Johnson will be giving a presentation at the Foley Public Library on Tues, July 19 at 2 p.m. on Sea Turtles and the “Share the Beach” program.

Johnson is the director of this program which seeks to mitigate human-related impacts to sea turtles along our Alabama coast. Seating is limited and reservations are required. RSVP online at

foleylibrary.org or call 251-943-1031.