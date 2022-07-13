Joel Potter named Gulf Shores’ first ever arborist

Gulf Shores has hired the city’s first ever official arborist. Joel Potter comes to Gulf Shores with more than 15 years of experience in urban forestry and will manage the protection of trees and overall beautification of the city while serving as an advocate for trees and their environmental, economic, and social benefits to a community.

Last year, Gulf Shores City Council amended the City’s Tree Protection Ordinance to increase regulation on removing and destroying protected trees to preserve the existing tree canopy and all of the naturally occurring benefits that come with it.

Potter’s duties also include reviewing landscaping plans for new developments, making recommendations for revisions to the City’s code for governing protected trees and preferred street trees, and ensuring private property maintenance standards are sustained.

Potter has in-depth experience practicing urban forestry, evaluating tree health and conducting tree risk assessments. He received his Bachelor of Science in Greenhouse and Nursery Production and Management and his Master of Science in Fruit and Nut Production from Auburn University.