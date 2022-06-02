South Baldwin Safe Boating Classes June 4 & June 25

The Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct safe boating classes on June 4 in Foley and June 25 at the Wharf. This class meets the educational requirement needed to obtain a boating license. Course includes boating terminology, trailer and ramp safety, navigation rules, aids to navigation, safety equipment, preparing for emergencies, boating laws and regulations, line handling, and fun with knots. Families are encouraged to attend. Register at malinmo@yahoo.com or leave a message at 251-284-1461. Visit www.cgaux.org for course and class information.