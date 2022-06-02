Hurricane planning topic of June 3 Chamber breakfast

Travis Tompkins, Escambia County Public Safety Manager, will speak at the The Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Brief on June 3 at Hub Stacey’s at The Point restaurant at 5851 Galvez Road. Tompkins will discuss supplies to stock up on now, evacuation zones, emergency response, and re-entry after a hurricane and will take questions.

Networking coffee will start at 7:30 a.m. and the program at 8 a.m. A Q & A will follow. Coffee, tea, and assorted pastries will be provided for attendees while supplies last. The event is free for pre-registered Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce members. Guests and non-registered Chamber members can pay $5 at the door. Info: PerdidoChamber.com or 850.492.4660.