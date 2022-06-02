Innerarity Point artist Rayberg invited to exhibit in Chicago

Innerarity Point based mosaic artist Gila Rayberg has been invited to show her work at Chicago’s Gallery of Contemporary Mosaics in an exhibit entitled American Mosaics through July 23.

“It’s quite an honor to be invited & I couldn’t be more thrilled,’’ she said. “I’d love for you to check it out if you find yourself in Chicago over the summer.”

She was also part of the Pensacola Museum of Art’s

Juried Members Exhibit that ended in May.

Rayberg is also recording an online course at the Mosaic Arts Online headquarters in California and teaching at the Bird workshop at Casa Valencia Studio in Tijuana June 16-18.

Rayberg arrived at the visual arts after a successful career as a freelance musician and educator. Guided by intuition and a love of experimentation, she has developed a unique voice and exhibits regularly throughout the United States. Her award winning artwork has been published in numerous art books and is collected worldwide.

Pictured: Rayberg with her “Funky Toucan” creation.