St. Patrick’s Ladies Christmas Bazaar Dec. 4-5 in Robertsdale

The St. Patrick’s Ladies Auxiliary 46th Annual Christmas Bazaarwill be held Dec. 4-5. Doors will open from 7am to 5 pm at St. Patrick’s Center on 23035 Hwy 59 in Robertsdale. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

The Bazaar will feature over 100 hand crafted gift baskets along with fresh baked Stollen (coffee cakes) and nut filled Kifles. There will also be a Jam Stand filled with jams, jellies, and sauces made by local cooks. The church ladies, including baking prize winning baker, Sylvia Pulliam, will present homemade cakes, candies, and cookies for sale. Unique hand crafted items are also in the spotlight. Starting with handmade quilts, Afghans, baby items, soaps, and shabby chic.

The Christmas tree stand is always a place to stop and gaze at not only the gorgeous trees, but all sorts of arrangements. Proceeds will benefit community charities and St. Patrick School.