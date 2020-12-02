Foley Library creates Holiday Look & Find contest thru Dec. 31

To add a bit of joy to the holiday season, the Foley Public Library has created a Holiday Look & Find where patrons, young & old, can search for certain items in the library, complete a sheet with their location, and receive candy or a snack as a prize.

This festive event will start on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 and run through Thurs, Dec 31 at 5 p.m. when the library closes early for New Year’s Eve. Participants are welcome in the library during regular library business hours. Holiday Look & Find sheets will be located at the circulation desk.

For more info, call 251-943-7665, visit foleylibrary.org or check out the library’s Facebook page.