Auditions for SBCT’s Sylvia will be held at theatre Dec. 13 & 14

Auditions for the South Baldwin Community Theatre production of Sylvia will be held Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Gulf Shores theatre. Showdates are February 5-7, February 12-14 and February 19-21. Needed for the cast are two male and two females. Because Sylvia is a very physical role, a background in gymnastics or dance is suggested. The husband /wife are of middle age. The role of psychiatrist can be played by a man or women of any age.

Be prepared to share a detailed story about a pet. It can be personal or one witnessed, but it must have a depth of understanding or confusion.