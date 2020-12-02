Next Orange Beach Golf Center Skins Game slated on Dec. 6

The Orange Beach Golf Center will host its monthly Skins Game on Sunday, Dec. 6, and then on the first Sunday of each month through March, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The public is welcome. There are Skins on all 18 holes, a closest-to-the-pin contest, and $250 for a hole-in-one on any of the 18 holes. Cost is $5.50 for Golf Center members and $22 for non-members. Registration starts at noon. Each player places $5 to a pot for Skins and $2 in a pot for closest-to-the-pin. Info: 251-981-GOLF (4653).