Dec. 13 Santa Paws Perdido Key fundraiser for Save Underdogs

The 5th Annual Santa Paws fundraiser will be held at Perdido Key Sports Bar on on Sunday, December 13 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Support Save Underdogs with your $15 donation for instant pictures of your dog with Santa. There will be a bake sale and merchandise available for purchase. UnderDogs is a dedicated group of volunteers whose task since 2004 has been rescuing, rehabilitating & re-homing sick, injured, abused, unwanted animals. More info, call 850-582-8727 or visit saveunderdogs.com.