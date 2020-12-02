Home / More Dec 2 NEWS / Dec. 13 Santa Paws Perdido Key fundraiser for Save Underdogs

By on December 2, 2020

The 5th Annual Santa Paws fundraiser will be held at Perdido Key Sports Bar on on Sunday, December 13 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Support Save Underdogs with your $15 donation for instant pictures of your dog with Santa. There will be a bake sale and merchandise available for purchase. UnderDogs is a dedicated group of volunteers whose task since 2004 has been rescuing, rehabilitating & re-homing sick, injured, abused, unwanted animals. More info, call 850-582-8727 or visit saveunderdogs.com.

