Dec. 5 Robertsdale Christmas Parade starts at high school

The Robertsdale Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and the Robertsdale Rotary Club, the parade will begin at Robertsdale High School and end at Honeybee Park. For parade applications or more info, visit robertsdalerotary.com.