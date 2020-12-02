Group puts memory, balance testing on hold for the winter

By Sam Shite

TESTING 1,2,3 has made the decision that it will not be holding its usual, free memory screening and balance testing events this winter. For the last five years this all volunteer organization has been offering free memory screenings and balance testing for residents of South Baldwin County as well as for visitors and Snowbirds. Twice a year (February and November) we held these events but we had to cancel our November events and now our February events due to Covid.

We shall return! Hopefully next fall we will once again be able to provide this service to our residents. In the meantime, please remember to do your balance exercises so that you minimize your chances of falling. In addition, stay active — mentally and physically — just about the best medicine there is! Stay healthy and we hope to see you in the fall of 2021.

If you would like a free virtual memory screening, you can do so by making an appointment with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Call 1-866-232-8484 and you can schedule your screening on Mondays or Wednesdays anytime between 9am and 3pm CST or on Fridays from 9am to 1pm. These screenings are free, totally confidential and only take 15 minutes. It is the same screening test that we offer locally — it’s just done virtually.