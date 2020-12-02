Join GSP naturalists for Dec. dune walks

Gulf State Park naturalists will host December dune walks where attendees can help plant native dune plants and learn the importance of this ever-changing habitat. The free walks are open to those seven and older and the limit is 20 people per session (minimum- 4 people).

Closed toe shoes are highly encouraged, as well as gardening gloves. Registration is required: email cindy.langston@dcnr. alabama.gov to request a registration form.

Participants will maintain social distance practices and have a mask for when we cannot keep 6 feet between the group. The program will take place on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. weather permitting. Dates are Dec. 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21 and 28.