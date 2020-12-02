P.I. Junior Women’s Club fundraiser Dec. 11 at Lodge at Gulf State Park

The Pleasure Island Junior Women’s Club will host its Winter Cocktail: A Wine & Whiskey Event on Friday, Dec. 11 from 6-10 p.m. at The Lodge at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores.

Enjoy wine and whiskey tasting along with live music, food and a silent auction. The event will include at least nine premium brands of whiskey and six wines, plus selections reserved for corporate sponsors.

Each ticket holder receives entry to the event and four tokens, each good for one pour. Auction bidding will be available online. Tickets are $100 per person for non-PIWJC members. And no tickets will be sold at the door. Corporate sponsorships are also available. For tickets, visit event.gives.

Covid health and safety tips will be followed to ensure a safe environment.

The PIWJC is a community of women who have joined forces to clothe local children in need, especially with school clothes, and actively pursue various philanthropies on the Alabama Gulf Coast. Visit PleasureIslandJWC.com for more club info