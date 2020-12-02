Safe Harbor Animal Coalition fundraiser Dec. 10 at Big Beach

Big Beach Brewing Company in Gulf Shores will be the host site for a Safe Harbor Animal Coalition fundraiser on Dec. 10 from 5-8 p.m. The event will feature beer, wine, music from Bell & The Bull, and a keepsake glass filled with either one beer or one wine. Tickets are $20 per person and available at paypal.com or at the door.

Safe Harbor Animal Coalition will setup displays in the taproom to fundraise and bring awareness towards its mission of getting homeless animals adopted and establishing a Trap, Neuter, and