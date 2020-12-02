Nominations are now open for Light Up Orange Beach contest

The Orange Beach Garden Club’s annual “Light Up Orange Beach” Christmas contest will award cash to the owner of the best-decorated home, and recognize local businesses that are all decked out for Christmas.

Judging for first, second and third place in the residential and business categories is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 16. Judging is based on overall appearance from the street, creative use of decorations, lighting, blow ups and effective use of area. The first-place residential winner will receive $100, while second and third place will get an honorable mention. The business winners will get an honorable mention as well.

To nominate a home or business all you have to do is call Orange Beach City Hall at 251-981-6979 with an address.