Dec. 10 Family Promise Chocolate Affair is virtual

The 13th annual Chocolate Affair, a benefit for Family Promise to help homeless families in Baldwin County, may look a little different this year, but the spirit is the same and the glimmer of hope participants provide to current and future families in need shines just as bright.

In lieu of purchasing an event ticket for attendance in-person this year, please consider making a donation online or purchasing tickets that will be entered into twice weekly drawings for $100 gift cards each week until the big event on Thursday, Dec. 10 from 7-8 p.m. During the Chocolate Affair, in addition to drawings for door prizes, there will be a grand prize drawing for $5,000 and special guests will share what Family Promise means to them.

For more info, call 251-947-5641 or visit familypromisebc.org.