Theta Master of Gulf Shores donates toys to CSC

Theta Master of Gulf Shores, a local Chapter of the International Sorority of Beta Sigma Phi, donated toys to the Christian Service Center for the Chapter’s November Service Project. The Chapter was asked to buy a significant toy so the child who received the toy would have one special toy to open on Christmas morning. Theta Master of Gulf Shores is one of many chapters within Beta Sigma Phi which focus on service and social activities. The Sorority is a non-academic with 200,000 members in chapters in every state of the United States, every Canadian province, and 30 other countries.