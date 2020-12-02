Cocktail class with Hatton Smith Dec. 5 at Woodside

A “Campfires & Cocktails’’ class featuring Hatton Smith II, the man leading the rum revolution in Alabama, will be held on December 5 at 5:05 p.m. at Woodside Restaurant in Gulf State Park.

The event will feature Campesino Rum and the $40 per person fee includes the cocktail class, three cocktails created with demonstration, hors d ouveres and special guest animal ambassadors from Gulf State Park. The class is part of Woodside’s two year anniversary celebration.

Reservations are required and there is limited seating. Please email apryde@lodgesp.com for reservations or more info.