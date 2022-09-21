STEAM Collaborative Learning Center ribbon cutting at GSES

Gulf Shores City Schools welcomed the community to tour its new STEAM Collaborative Learning Center during a Sept. 15 ribbon cutting ceremony at Gulf Shores Elementary School. The center, which officially opened to students at the beginning of the school year, provides a student-centered, experienced-based learning atmosphere by integrating low- and high-tech teaching styles into the educational philosophy. It features six new flexible classrooms, two fully-equipped STEAM labs, break-out spaces, outdoor learning areas and three aquariums.

“This center gives you a glimpse into the future of where Gulf Shores City Schools are heading,” said Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin.

Two special features of the STEAM wing will be a presentation area and one aquarium that can be viewed from the outside hall and from inside of one of the STEAM labs. The labs themselves can be one big room or divided in two for separate classes.

The new center also provides increased school capacity to accommodate enrollment growth.

“Every single detail in the creation of the STEAM Collaborative Learning Center was intentionally designed to provide a unique and innovative learning environment for our students,” Akin said. “We are thrilled to provide these resources to our students at the start of their educational journey.”

Construction of the center has been managed by the City of Gulf Shores Public Works Department.