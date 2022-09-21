Eco Clean Marine hosts Oct. 1 Waterway Village cleanup

A local non-profit, Eco Clean Marine, will host a trash pick-up in Gulf Shores on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at Tacky Jacks at 9 a.m. to pick up trash around the Waterway Village neighborhood for an hour. (Buckets, gloves, beverages provided). Founded by Gulf Shores resident Courtney Dombroski just this past January, Eco Clean Marine has already contributed substantially to making a difference by reducing environmental pollution from Gulf Shores to Panama City. More info: mycleaneco.com.