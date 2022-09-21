Shorty’s Safe Haven Fall Fest is Oct. 1 in Magnolia Springs

Shorty’s Safe Haven 2nd Annual Fall Festival will be held at the non-profit’s Magnolia Springs campus on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. til 3 p.m. Located at 12866 Hwy. 98, Shorty’s Safe Haven Equine Rescue & Rehab brings foster/adopted/at risk youth and rescue horses together for therapy.

Join friends for a fun filled day shopping at a huge yard sale and and stroll amongst the many vendors and food trucks. Activities include a mechanical bull, horse tack sale, bounce house, petting farm, hay rides, pony rides, food and bake sales and an incredible silent auction. Admission is free and all proceeds benefit the foster families that Shorty’s serves. There is nefer a charge to foster families for its services, and Shorty’s runs solely on donations. For more info, call Amber at 251-213-8526.

Shorty’s benefits the children by offering them a friend (horse). They spend time learning all about horse ownership and most of all they build trust in the horse. The trust they build with the horse carries over into their everyday life. The horses have a natural healing for things like behavior and anxiety disorders many foster kids suffer from.

Shorty’s also offers mentor services to the older kids that may not have many life skills. They can help on the farm and learn skills that will carry over into any trade career. The farm experience in general gives them a sense of responsibility and confidence. Having a horse as a companion teaches the children to love and care for another living thing.