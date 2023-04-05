Sunrise service & fun at PBR

A fun filled celebration of Easter Sunday is scheduled at Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, with a sunrise Service on Paradise Point at 6:30 a.m., followed by kids arts and crafts, photos with the Easter Bunny, and live music in the lobby all beginning at 10 a.m., and PBR’s famous Easter Brunch in the Grand Ballroom with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 251-981-9811 for more information or visit perdidobeachresort.com to purchase tickets.