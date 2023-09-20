Sunset concerts continue Sept. 21 & 28 at G.S. Public Beach

The City of Gulf Shores Sunset Concert Series at Town Green at Gulf Shores Public Beach continues Sept. 21 with the Devon Worley Band and concludes Sept. 28 with Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Fest participants. The free conserts are from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of live music overlooking beautiful white-sand beaches at sunset. A food truck will be onsite, and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will sell beverages for all ages. More info: 251-968-1171 or gulfshoresal.gov.

The Devon Worley Band plays rousing live gigs at country music fests across the U.S. and in the U.K.Their live sets cumbust with memorable original songs. The Songwriters Showcase serves as a preview to the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival. The night will kick off with Sugarcane Jane and will be followed by Evan Stevens & Mike Loudermilk.

Pictured: A mostly local crowd at an earlier