Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores Raises Funds for Local Schools

Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores was able to ring in the new school year with two special events, Gulf Shores Spirit Night and Breakfast with the Marlin, a back to school bash which included special breakfast, a DJ, photo booth, gifts and prizes and special guest appearances by Tacky Jacks’ Miss Marlin and Gulf Shores mascot, Splash. The successful events made it possible for Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores to donate checks to the Gulf Shores Elementary, Middle School and High School’s General Fund to help “Make Waves.” Thank you to all the students, parents, friends and teachers who came out to support them.