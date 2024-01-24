The Wizard of Oz coming to Orange Beach Feb. 1-4

The Orange Beach Expect Excellence Community Theater will be performing the classic musical favorite The Wizard of Oz at the spectacular Orange Beach Performing Arts Center on Canal Rd. Feb. 1–4. The first three performances will be at 7 p.m., and the final show is a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

Tickets for are on sale at orangebeachal.gov/performingarts. All seating is general admission and priced at $15. Tickets are also available at the P.A.C. box office (251-923-0043) weekdays from 3:30 – 6 p.m. at 23908 Canal Road on the eastern portion of the Orange Beach Middle/High School campus.

“It’s such an iconic and timeless show, and it’s so relatable because we all see ourselves in one or more of the characters,” said Director Jacob Morris. “Everyone has felt like the lion or the scarecrow at some point in their lives. And we all have encountered the wicked witch in our lives somewhere. It is a real, tried-and-true story where Dorothy has to keep on going even through the hard times. It’s about her not giving up.’’

The show encompasses a cast of 60 actors and a live Toto.

“It has been very rewarding seeing the cast being challenged to make adjustments to fine-tune their performance and seeing everyone put in all the hard work. I love that they all work together and encourage each other,” Stage Manager Stacie Brane said, “and anything live on stage is more fun to watch than anything you’ll see on TV.”

This will also be the first theatrical production at the P.A.C. to utilize the stage pit area to provide live orchestral accompaniment for the show.

‘This is one of those stories that “stays with you from the very first time you see it. And while the majority of the audience has probably seen the wonderful movie version of it, there is just something even more endearing and magical about seeing it performed live in person,” said Orange Beach Creative Director Jessica Langston.