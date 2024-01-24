Next O.B. Community Assn. potluck dinner is Feb. 5

By Dianne McElroy

The Orange Beach Community Association, 27235 Canal Rd., Orange Beach will hold their February pot luck dinner on February 5 at 6 p.m. Bring your favorite side dish or a dessert and join us. Our entree’ is meatloaf for February. The guest speaker will be a representative from United Way that will provide us with informative information of all the services the agencies of United Way provide for Baldwin County. Look forward to seeing you at our February dinner.