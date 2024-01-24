Local Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Local Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Friday, January 26
6:30 p.m. – Conde Cavaliers, Mobile
Saturday, January 27
2 p.m. – Bayport Parading Society, Mystic DJ Riders, Mobile
2 p.m. – Elberta Mardi Gras Parade
2 p.m. – Order of the Rolling River (Dauphine Island Pkwy.
4 p.m. – Milton Mardi Gras Parade, Milton, Fla
6:30 p.m. – Pharaohs, Conde Explorers, Mobile
4 p.m. – Milton Mardi Gras Parade, Milton, Fla
Sunday, January 28
11 a.m. – Pensacola Paw-di Gras, Garden St., Downtown Pensacola
6:30 p.m. – Massacre Island Secret Society, Dauphin Isle
Thursday, February 1
6:30 p.m. – Order of Polka Dots, Mobile
Friday, February 2
6:30 p.m. – Order of Inca, Mobile
6:45 p.m. – Apollo’s Mystic Ladies, Daphne
Saturday, February 3 (Senior Bowl)
1 p.m.: Navarre Beach Mardi Gras Parade
1 p.m. – Mystics, Mystical Revelers, Mystical Friends, Mobile
1 p.m. – Puppygras Parade, Downtown OWA, Foley.
2:30 p.m. – Krewe du Kidz Walking Parade; OWA, Foley
3 p.m. – Order of the Mystic Mutts, Fairhope
6:45 p.m. – Knights of Ecor Rouge, Fairhope
6:30 p.m. – Maids of Mirth, Butterfly Maidens, Marry Mates, Mobile
Post Parade – Free Counting Crows Concert, Mardi Gras Park, Mobile
Sunday, February 4
6:30 p.m. – Neptune’s Daughters, Order of Isis, Mobile
Monday, February 5
6:30 p.m. – Venus, Miracle On the Bay, Order of Many Faces, Mobile
Tuesday, February 6
6:30 p.m. – Order of LaShe’s; Order of Olympia, Mobile
Thursday, February 8
6:30 p.m. – Mystic Stripers Society, Mobile
Friday, February 9
6:30 p.m. – Crewe of Columbus, Krewe de Secondline, Mobile
6:45 p.m. – Maids of Jubilee, Fairhope
7:30 p.m. – Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated Parade Pensacola
Saturday, February 10
11 a.m. – Foley Parade, Foley
Noon – Floral, Knights of Mobile, Mystical Ladies, Angels, Joy of Life, Mobile
Noon – Krewe of Goats, Prichard Carnival Association, Prichard
Noon – Krewe of Sparta, Saraland
2 p.m. – Krewe of Mullet Mates, Mullet Point, Fairhope
2 p.m. – Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade, Downtown Pensacola
2:30 p.m.: Puppy Gras Pet Parade, Downtown OWA, Foley
5:45 p.m. – Mystics of Time, Mobile
5:30 p.m. – Mystics and Marshals, Orange Beach
6:45 p.m. – The Shadow Barons, Daphne
Sunday, February 11 (Joe Cain Day, Super Bowl)
1 p.m. – Joe Cain Day Parade & Street Party, Mobile
1 p.m. – Fort Morgan Parading Society, Fort Morgan
1 p.m. – Krewe of Wrecks Parade, Pensacola Beach
2 p.m. – Krewe of the Royal Riff-Raff, Josephine
2 p.m. – Bear Point Golf Cart Parade; Orange Beach
2 p.m. – King Elexis I Motorcade, Mobile
2:29 p.m. – Loyal Order of the Fire Truck, Daphne
5 p.m. – Le Krewe de Bienville, Mobile
6 p.m. – OWA Mardi Gras Parade, Foley
Monday, February 12 (Lundi Gras)
Noon – King Felix III, Floral Parade, Mobile
3 p.m. – MLK Business,Civic & Monday Mystics, Northside Merchants, Mobile
4 p.m. – Kids & Pet Parade, The Wharf in Orange Beach
6 p.m. – Kids & Pet Parade, The Wharf in Orange Beach
6:45 p.m. – Order of Mystic Magnolias, Fairhope
7 p.m. – Infant Mystics, Order of Doves, Mobile
Tuesday, February 13 (Fat Tuesday)
7-10 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast: PBUMC Audi, Gulf Shores
10 a.m. – Gulf Shores Parade, Gulf Shores
10 a.m. – Order of Athena, Mobile
11 a.m. – The Tip Tops, Lulu’s, Gulf Shores
11 a.m. – Music on two stages all day, Flora-Bama, Perdido Key
Noon. – Grayson Capps, Big Beach Brewery, Gulf Shores
12:30 p.m. – Knights of Revelry, King Felix III, Comic Cowboys, Mobile
2 p.m. – MAMGA Mammoth Parade, Mobile
2 p.m. – Orange Beach Parade, Orange Beach
3:05 p.m. – LuLu’s Boat Parade, Wharf to LuLu’s, Pleasure Isle
5 p.m. – Priscus Celebration, Seville Quarter, Downtown Pensacola
6 p.m. – Order of Myths, Mobile