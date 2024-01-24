Local Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Friday, January 26

6:30 p.m. – Conde Cavaliers, Mobile

Saturday, January 27

2 p.m. – Bayport Parading Society, Mystic DJ Riders, Mobile

2 p.m. – Elberta Mardi Gras Parade

2 p.m. – Order of the Rolling River (Dauphine Island Pkwy.

4 p.m. – Milton Mardi Gras Parade, Milton, Fla

6:30 p.m. – Pharaohs, Conde Explorers, Mobile

Sunday, January 28

11 a.m. – Pensacola Paw-di Gras, Garden St., Downtown Pensacola

6:30 p.m. – Massacre Island Secret Society, Dauphin Isle

Thursday, February 1

6:30 p.m. – Order of Polka Dots, Mobile

Friday, February 2

6:30 p.m. – Order of Inca, Mobile

6:45 p.m. – Apollo’s Mystic Ladies, Daphne

Saturday, February 3 (Senior Bowl)

1 p.m.: Navarre Beach Mardi Gras Parade

1 p.m. – Mystics, Mystical Revelers, Mystical Friends, Mobile

1 p.m. – Puppygras Parade, Downtown OWA, Foley.

2:30 p.m. – Krewe du Kidz Walking Parade; OWA, Foley

3 p.m. – Order of the Mystic Mutts, Fairhope

6:45 p.m. – Knights of Ecor Rouge, Fairhope

6:30 p.m. – Maids of Mirth, Butterfly Maidens, Marry Mates, Mobile

Post Parade – Free Counting Crows Concert, Mardi Gras Park, Mobile

Sunday, February 4

6:30 p.m. – Neptune’s Daughters, Order of Isis, Mobile

Monday, February 5

6:30 p.m. – Venus, Miracle On the Bay, Order of Many Faces, Mobile

Tuesday, February 6

6:30 p.m. – Order of LaShe’s; Order of Olympia, Mobile

Thursday, February 8

6:30 p.m. – Mystic Stripers Society, Mobile

Friday, February 9

6:30 p.m. – Crewe of Columbus, Krewe de Secondline, Mobile

6:45 p.m. – Maids of Jubilee, Fairhope

7:30 p.m. – Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated Parade Pensacola

Saturday, February 10

11 a.m. – Foley Parade, Foley

Noon – Floral, Knights of Mobile, Mystical Ladies, Angels, Joy of Life, Mobile

Noon – Krewe of Goats, Prichard Carnival Association, Prichard

Noon – Krewe of Sparta, Saraland

2 p.m. – Krewe of Mullet Mates, Mullet Point, Fairhope

2 p.m. – Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade, Downtown Pensacola

2:30 p.m.: Puppy Gras Pet Parade, Downtown OWA, Foley

5:45 p.m. – Mystics of Time, Mobile

5:30 p.m. – Mystics and Marshals, Orange Beach

6:45 p.m. – The Shadow Barons, Daphne

Sunday, February 11 (Joe Cain Day, Super Bowl)

1 p.m. – Joe Cain Day Parade & Street Party, Mobile

1 p.m. – Fort Morgan Parading Society, Fort Morgan

1 p.m. – Krewe of Wrecks Parade, Pensacola Beach

2 p.m. – Krewe of the Royal Riff-Raff, Josephine

2 p.m. – Bear Point Golf Cart Parade; Orange Beach

2 p.m. – King Elexis I Motorcade, Mobile

2:29 p.m. – Loyal Order of the Fire Truck, Daphne

5 p.m. – Le Krewe de Bienville, Mobile

6 p.m. – OWA Mardi Gras Parade, Foley

Monday, February 12 (Lundi Gras)

Noon – King Felix III, Floral Parade, Mobile

3 p.m. – MLK Business,Civic & Monday Mystics, Northside Merchants, Mobile

4 p.m. – Kids & Pet Parade, The Wharf in Orange Beach

6 p.m. – Kids & Pet Parade, The Wharf in Orange Beach

6:45 p.m. – Order of Mystic Magnolias, Fairhope

7 p.m. – Infant Mystics, Order of Doves, Mobile

Tuesday, February 13 (Fat Tuesday)

7-10 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast: PBUMC Audi, Gulf Shores

10 a.m. – Gulf Shores Parade, Gulf Shores

10 a.m. – Order of Athena, Mobile

11 a.m. – The Tip Tops, Lulu’s, Gulf Shores

11 a.m. – Music on two stages all day, Flora-Bama, Perdido Key

Noon. – Grayson Capps, Big Beach Brewery, Gulf Shores

12:30 p.m. – Knights of Revelry, King Felix III, Comic Cowboys, Mobile

2 p.m. – MAMGA Mammoth Parade, Mobile

2 p.m. – Orange Beach Parade, Orange Beach

3:05 p.m. – LuLu’s Boat Parade, Wharf to LuLu’s, Pleasure Isle

5 p.m. – Priscus Celebration, Seville Quarter, Downtown Pensacola

6 p.m. – Order of Myths, Mobile