Elks Lodge Party Feb. 10

By Kelly Lyons

Elks Lodge 2782 in Foley invites you to our annual Mardi Gras event on Feb 10, starting at 2 p.m. Tickets will be $25 a person in advance and $30 at the door. We will be serving the traditional Mardi Gras dinner and three bands will play throughout the day. The lodge is located at 2621 S Juniper St. in Foley. More info: 251-971-2782.