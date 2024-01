Jan. 26 Avant Garde Ball

Krewe of Avant Garde invites the community to the Annual Masked Mardi Gras Ball at 6 p.m., Friday, January 26 at the Pensacola Yacht Club. Show support for our military and enjoy dancing with Wilk McKeen’s Dr. Breeze Band, dinner, fun, court program, and cash bar. Cost is $70 for guests. More info, Dean at estdean@cox.net or 850-458-79