Bear Point Golf Cart Parade

By Jevan Covey

Come one Come All! Join us for the Bear Point Mardi Gras Golf Cart Parade on February 11. All Bear Point residents are decorating their carts and collecting beads, candy, plushies, and more to throw to all who line the streets for this celebration of community and family fun.

The Parade route will begin at 2 p.m. on North Bayshore, pass in front of OSO Restaurant and wind through the Bear Point neighborhood, ending up at OSO for a Joe Cain Day Party. There will be food and drink specials along with a DJ @ noon and The Wrong Terns @ 4 p.m. Looking forward to seeing our Orange Beach residents and guests for a great day! Laissez les bons temps rouler!