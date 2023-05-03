Turquoise Place amenities to include water slide, putting green, movie space

Spectrum Resorts has announced several new amenities that speak to the comforts of luxury resort travel at its signature Turquoise Place in Orange Beach. The planned additions incorporate extensive entertainment choices including an amenities deck that features a 300-foot water slide (above), putting green, and an outdoor movie space. Guests at Turquoise Place will be able to take advantage of new developments with a spacious new parking deck, a colorful new splash pad and an environmentally friendly electric car charging station.

“Turquoise Place guests are among poised travelers, and we want to ensure our resort provides comforts and memorable moments for years to come,” said Ashlee Lowry, Director of Marketing for Spectrum Resorts. “We welcome the opportunity to serve our guests by expanding and continuing to offer a wide range of exclusive hospitalities that include onsite luxuries.”

Incorporating similar architectural elements of Turquoise Place towers, the new project for the amenities deck and parking garage were inspired by current designs that highlight elements of water and light. The new amenity upgrades will continue through the 2023 and 2024. During the building phase of this current project, fans can follow along and watch the construction progress with access to a live construction camera.