Two WSRE events will celebrate legends & rising chefs

The 33rd annual WSRE Wine & Food Classic will celebrate the iconic chefs and rising culinary stars of both PBS and the local region. Two events are planned: A Legendary Dinner at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, in the station’s Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio, and the event’s marquee Walkabout Tasting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the SCI Building downtown. Tickets can be purchased online at wsre.org/events.

The October 14 gala will include a champagne reception, five-course meal with free-flowing wine service, performances by Holly Shelton and John Link and by the Pensacola State College Jazz Ensemble, and a live auction. Brad Mahlof, winner of this year’s The Great American Recipe competition on PBS, along with the show’s finalists Salmah Hack and Leanna Pierre will cook.

The Culinary Legends Walkabout Tasting will spotlight local chefs and restaurants serving small-portion dishes inspired by favorite PBS chefs and competing for the Earl Peyroux Best Chef Award and People’s Choice Award. Live music will be performed by Nobius.

Tickets to A Legendary Dinner are $150. Tickets to the Culinary Legends Walkabout Tasting are $65. More information and links to Eventbrite ticket sales can be found at wsre.org/events.