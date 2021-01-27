Vaccinations offered at OWA for those qualified on Feb. 2 & 4

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will conduct drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the north parkinglot at OWA in Foley on Feb 2 & 4 from from 9 a.m. -3 p.m., providing vaccines are available. OWA is located at 501 South OWA Blvd.

Appointments will not be scheduled for these clinics, and there will be no prior registration. There is no charge for the vaccine; however, individuals must meet one of the following criteria:

• Be 75 years or older

• Be a member of law enforcement

• Be a healthcare worker

• Be a firefighter

Vaccinations will be provided on a first come, first serve, drive-through basis. Future dates will be announced, depending on vaccine supply. Individuals will need to bring identification.

Those receiving their second dose of vaccine, individuals must bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card, which was provided when their first dose was received. This will allow ADPH to confirm the second dose is received within the recommended time frame. Those receiving their second dose will be served in a designated line.

Individuals are encouraged to plan for extended wait times in their vehicles, as this will be a drive-through only clinic. Individuals are encouraged to bring water and snacks and plan accordingly.

ADPH is the lead agency for this vaccine initiative. Please call ADPH at 1-800-270-7268 with any questions regarding these clinics. Please do not call OWA, the City of Foley, or Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) with questions regarding COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The Baldwin County Health Department is partnering with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and OWA, the City of Foley, and the Baldwin County EMA, along with local volunteers who are working together to provide logistical support for the effort.