CSC Food Drive Feb. 5-6 at GSP Campground

The Folks on Spokes bicycle riding group and area Snowbirds are holding a Feb. 5-6 food drive from 8 a.m. ’til noon to benefit the Christian Service Center at the Gulf State Park Campground. The $2 park entrance fee will be waived for those dropping off a donation to the food drive site located at the Nature Center Pavilion. Items can be placed in the grocery carts located near the camp store or someone will be available to take your donation in a drive through manner. For more info, call Rusty Robbins at 319-470-9514.

Suggested items: Canned meat; Ramen noodles; Saltine crackers; Cereal; Canned soup; Oatmeal (individual packets); Grits (individual packets); Boxed dinners; Jelly; Peanut butter; Mac and cheese; Plastic shopping bags; Bar soap; Toiletries; Toothbrushes; Toothpaste; Feminine hygiene products; Clothes detergent (small package); Dish washing detergent (small package); Disposable diapers; Baby wipes.