First annual Downtown OWA Arts & Crafts Fest set for Jan. 30

OWA’s immaculate Downtown entertainment district is the perfect backdrop for Coastal Alabama’s newest Arts and Crafts Festival! Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of local art, music, and handcrafted goods! This socially distanced and family-friendly event is free to attend and enjoy.

Guests will enjoy live performances from B Street Benny the Acoustic Duo, as they stroll the pedestrian-only streets of Downtown OWA and experience a wide variety of local arts and crafts for sale. There will be a special speed art game for adults and children at no additional cost as well as several giant inflatables.

This free event will feature new and emerging artists as well as local creators and vendors. Guests can shop their way through Downtown OWA as they create lasting memories with loved ones in a socially distanced outdoor setting. Complete the day with dinner and a show at one of the many restaurants in Downtown OWA. Downtown OWA is the destination for everyone’s shopping, dining, and entertainment needs! For more info, go to VisitOWA.com.