Gulf Shores’ SBCT presents Sylvia for three Feb. weekends

South Baldwin Community Theatre will present three weekend showings of the Sonya Urquart directed Sylvia in February at its Gulf Shores home. February 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 & 20 shows are at 7:30 p.m. February 7, 14 & 21 Sunday matinees start at 2:30 p.m.

In order to ensure social distancing, all tickets must be purchased in sets of two. Tickets can be purchased online at sbct.biz or at the Gulf Shores City Store on Hwy. 59.

Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down while Kate’s career as a public school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park– or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. The dog becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after series of hilarious and

touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise and

Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives.