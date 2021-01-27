Gulf Shores asking for master plan feedback for its schools

Surveys available online; deadline for submitting comments is Feb. 5

Gulf Shores is asking for citizen imput for its City Schools master plan, programming and conceptual design process to shape the future of school facilities, curriculum and the community for generations to come.

Titled The Next Wave, the initiative will push the schools’ mission “to provide engaging learning environments, rigorous academics, and to incorporate unique resources of our community to empower all students to achieve success.”

The first opportunity for citizens to get involved is by participating in the community input survey to gather feedback. Residents signed up to receive email alerts from the City or school system should receive a link to take the survey via email. Anyone who does not receive an email notification may access the survey at gsboe.org. All responses should be submitted no later than Friday, February 5. The Next Wave is scheduled to be completed by summer 2021.

“Our school system belongs to everyone in our community, and we want everyone to be a part of this exciting project to help us design the future of education in Gulf Shores,” said Mayor Robert Craft. “We all have a role to play in ensuring Gulf Shores City Schools are the best they can be.” There will be multiple opportunities for community input and involvement throughout The Next Wave project.’’

“This project is about much more than just designing boxes and buildings to satisfy capacity,” said Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin. “Our collective vision for curriculum and instruction will lead the design decisions that are made. We are excited to have the freedom to think outside the box and begin designing facilities that align with our core values, embrace innovation and facilitate increased engagement for our students, teachers and community.”