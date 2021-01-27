Wharf adds $10K scholarship to its Anchor Giving Campaign

The Wharf has announced that it will present a $10,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior that resides and attends school in Baldwin County as part of its Anchor Campaign, which supports children, families and organizations on the Gulf Coast with funds, volunteerism, donations and community partnerships.

In 2020, The Wharf gifted more than $70,000 to various organizations in the local community including The Gateway Initiative, Makos Academics, Arts and Athletics Club (MAAAC), Orange Beach Police Department, Gulf Shores City Schools, food banks, various nonprofits, Hurricane Sally relief efforts and more through sponsorships, monetary and in-kind donations.

“In 2020, The Wharf reached out to us about a new fundraising campaign they were creating called, “Takeout To Help Out”, whereby they would send our Island Mobile Food Pantry a percentage of the profits from takeout meals from their restaurants for a set period of time,” said Fred Franks, lead pastor, The Island Church.